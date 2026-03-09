Bob Harlan Celebration of Life arrangements released by Packers

article

The Brief A visitation and Mass for former Packers president and CEO Bob Harlan will be held on Monday, March 16 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. The Harlan family will host a public Celebration of Life in the Lambeau Field Atrium from 3:30 to 5 p.m. that same day. The former Packers President and CEO passed away on March 5 at age 89, leaving behind a massive legacy in Green Bay.



The Green Bay Packers released on Monday, March 9 the funeral arrangements for the late Bob Harlan, the team's longtime president and CEO who died on March 5.

Funeral arrangements released

What we know:

A news release from the Packers says St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay will host a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Monday, March 16. It will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m.

Bob Harlan

For fans who wish to pay their respects, a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Bob Harlan will then be hosted by the Harlan family from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Lambeau Field Atrium. The Harlan family and others are expected to make brief remarks at 4 p.m.

Harlan, the former Green Bay Packers President and CEO, passed away at the age of 89.

