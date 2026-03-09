Bob Harlan Celebration of Life arrangements released by Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers released on Monday, March 9 the funeral arrangements for the late Bob Harlan, the team's longtime president and CEO who died on March 5.
A news release from the Packers says St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay will host a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Monday, March 16. It will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m.
For fans who wish to pay their respects, a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Bob Harlan will then be hosted by the Harlan family from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Lambeau Field Atrium. The Harlan family and others are expected to make brief remarks at 4 p.m.
