Banana Ball returning to Milwaukee next summer
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MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Banana Ball World Tour is officially returning to Milwaukee next summer for two games at American Family Field.
Banana Ball World Tour back in Milwaukee
The backstory:
The 2027 schedule for the newest season of Banana Ball was released and Milwaukee's American Family Field is set to host two games between the Party Animals and the Firefighters on Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14.
Milwaukee is one of 74 cities to host a stop on the 2027 Banana Ball World Tour, with American Family Field among 23 Major League Baseball stadiums chosen for the tour.
The ticket lottery for next year’s games is open until Oct. 31.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Banana Ball website. It was reported out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.