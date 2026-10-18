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Banana Ball returning to Milwaukee next summer

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Sports
Published October 18, 2026 7:00 PM CDT
Published October 18, 2026 7:00 PM CDT
article

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 26: Jason Swan of the Party Animals is introduced before a game against the Savannah Bananas at Memorial Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Clemson, South Carolina. A record-breaking crowd of 80,000 reportedly attended the g

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The Brief

    • The Banana Ball World Tour is coming to Milwaukee's American Family Field again next summer.
    • Party Animals will play two games against the Firefighters on Friday, Aug. 13, 2027, and Saturday, Aug. 14, 2027.
    • The ticket lottery for next year’s games is open through Oct. 31.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Banana Ball World Tour is officially returning to Milwaukee next summer for two games at American Family Field.

Banana Ball World Tour back in Milwaukee

The backstory:

The 2027 schedule for the newest season of Banana Ball was released and Milwaukee's American Family Field is set to host two games between the Party Animals and the Firefighters on Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14.

Milwaukee is one of 74 cities to host a stop on the 2027 Banana Ball World Tour, with American Family Field among 23 Major League Baseball stadiums chosen for the tour.

The ticket lottery for next year’s games is open until Oct. 31.

The Source: This story was written using information from the Banana Ball website. It was reported out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

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