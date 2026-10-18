Banana Ball returning to Milwaukee next summer

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The Brief The Banana Ball World Tour is coming to Milwaukee's American Family Field again next summer. Party Animals will play two games against the Firefighters on Friday, Aug. 13, 2027, and Saturday, Aug. 14, 2027. The ticket lottery for next year’s games is open through Oct. 31.



The Banana Ball World Tour is officially returning to Milwaukee next summer for two games at American Family Field.

Banana Ball World Tour back in Milwaukee

The backstory:

The 2027 schedule for the newest season of Banana Ball was released and Milwaukee's American Family Field is set to host two games between the Party Animals and the Firefighters on Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14.

Milwaukee is one of 74 cities to host a stop on the 2027 Banana Ball World Tour, with American Family Field among 23 Major League Baseball stadiums chosen for the tour.

The ticket lottery for next year’s games is open until Oct. 31.