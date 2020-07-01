As season approaches, Milwaukee Brewers players return to Miller Park for COVID-19 testing





MILWAUKEE -- Familiar faces were in an unfamiliar situation at Miller Park on Wednesday, July 1 as the team reported for its summer camp.



Players -- almost all of them wearing masks -- arrived at Miller Park to get tested for COVID-19.



Manager Craig Counsell was one of the first at the ballpark. Christian Yelich also made his way into Miller Park, followed shortly by Ryan Braun. Fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain was back and smiling as the new process began, too.



All players will have to wait until Saturday, July 4 to get back on the field. Once they do take the field, the team will hold two workouts a day -- one in the morning and another in the afternoon -- to allow for social distancing. They will also use as much of Miller Park as possible for meetings and meals.



Until then, they have to wait to make sure they don't test positive for the coronavirus. The season will officially start on July 23 or 24.



