Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan will co-captain USWNT at 2023 World Cup

article

Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan have been named U.S. women's national team captains for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which begins in two weeks.

Both have worn the captain's armband on multiple occasions in the past (Horan nine times, Morgan 22 times), but Becky Sauerbrunn has been the team's longtime captain. Sauerbrunn, though, did not make this World Cup squad due to a nagging injury.

After that news broke, coach Vlatko Andonovski said that "Becky will always be our captain." Though he acknowledged filling her shoes had been "extensively discussed" and that he and his staff would make an announcement once they had talked to the rest of the team.

As recently as USWNT media day last week, Andonovski was not ready to make his decision public. Though Horan, Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were selected as the three players to address reporters in a formal press conference at media day while the 20 other players were conducted interviews in a roundtable format.

U.S. Soccer said that when both Horan and Morgan are on the field — which will be often — Horan will wear the armband. Morgan, who plays for the San Diego Wave in the NWSL, has 206 USWNT caps, 121 goals and will play in her fourth World Cup. Horan, who plays for Lyon in France, has 128 caps, 27 goals and will play in her second World Cup.

"We have a lot of leaders on this team among the young players and the veteran players, and among those, Lindsey and Alex have vast experience in big games, and they understand what it takes to win at the highest levels," Andonovski said in a statement. "They are ultimate professionals and understand all the factors that go into having a united and motivated team. I know they will represent us well on and off the field at the World Cup."

LINK: Get updates on this story from FOXsports.com

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.