After 3rd DUI, narcolepsy diagnosis, West Bend man sets sights on black belt, Boston Marathon

Finding a way out of a dark place is rarely easy. A West Bend man's journey has been filled with obstacles, but he's still moving forward.

"July 2015 is when I started my whole fitness journey," said Thaddeus Bath.

Thaddeus Bath

One step at a time, Bath is working towards a goal, earning his black belt in taekwondo. Medals and trophies have marked his accomplishments along the way and the color of his belts around his dobok show his progress.

The hard work put in on the trails and in the gym was supposed to pay off on Saturday, March 14.

"I mean, got a call that Friday afternoon before that they had to cancel it because of the restrictions," said Bath.

COVID-19 put everything on hold.

"It was frustrating not being able to do it right away, but stuff happens," said Bath.

Thaddeus Bath

It was just a small hurdle for Bath because his journey actually began much earlier than July 2015.

"October 2014 I got my third DUI," he said. "That was one of the worst moments of my life, I would say. Then I quit drinking Nov. 29, 2014."

That's where his path forward truly began, as his sister, Tabetha Wolfe, stepped in.

Thaddeus Bath, Tabetha Wolfe

"I made the point to visit him every Wednesday when he was in jail and just kind of gave him the courage he needed to kind of change things," she said.

"My sister is the reason, one of the biggest reasons I'm here right now," said Bath. "I moved in with her because I needed help."

"It's kind of nice having your brother live with you," said Wolfe.

A partnership quickly formed. He began running, and taekwondo became his passion.

Thaddeus Bath

"It's been really nice to see him flourish and succeed in the things that he's put his mind to, even with the battles he has every day," said Wolfe.

While working on his addiction, an unknown issue complicated his recovery.

"Shortly after I quit everything and that whole next year was a struggle to stay awake, especially when I was driving home from work," said Bath. "That's when I realized something was wrong."

Numerous doctor appointments and a sleep test led to a diagnosis of narcolepsy.

"It was a relief in a way to know that it wasn't all in my head all these years, that there was something wrong with me," he said. "It was also kind of devastating that I will have this for the rest of my life."

Thaddeus Bath

So, he continued running, following the path he had set.

"I think it helps me stay more awake," said Bath. "If I don't run or do anything for a few days, I notice I'm more groggy and more, just, not all there."

The diagnosis also created a new goal, running the Boston Marathon to help not only himself but others through the Wake Up Narcolepsy organization.

"That's why I originally got into the Boston Marathon is through the nonprofit, and we're still raising awareness, still trying to raise money for the research," said Bath.

However, there won't be a trip to Boston. Instead, he'll be running the race virtually in West Bend.

"It's upsetting, obviously, right away, but you just got to reset and start over," said Bath.

It's something he's gotten used to, especially since the pandemic set in.

"It's been pretty hard," said Bath. "I mean, I still think about drinking all the time."

But he hasn't diverted. On Aug. 1, Bath was able to finally break through the barriers and accomplish his initial goal.

"It was a relief to finally be able to get in the gym and get it done," said Bath.

"I see a happier guy," said Wolfe. "I see a guy who has direction, and wants, and someone that wants to achieve big things, and he's doing all of those things."

And so, the journey continues.

"I want to keep raising awareness, helping research, but there's some big goals for next year," said Bath. "I don't know if I want to come out and say it right now, but there's some pretty epic runs I want to do."

Bath will run the Boston Marathon virtually on Sept. 12 on the trail near Legacy Martial Arts in West Bend.