Oesterle scores twice as Admirals rally past Wolves in OT

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The Brief Jordan Oesterle scored twice in the third period as Milwaukee rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Tanner Molendyk scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 Admirals victory. Milwaukee snapped a six-game losing streak against Chicago.



Jordan Oesterle scored twice in the third period and Tanner Molendyk netted the overtime winner as the Milwaukee Admirals defeated the Chicago Wolves 3-2 Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Milwaukee trailed 2-0 entering the third period before outshooting Chicago 17-3 in the final frame. Oesterle cut the deficit at 9:45 with a shot from the right circle, assisted by Joey Willis and Cole O’Hara.

After pulling goalie Magnus Chrona late, Oesterle tied the game at 18:51 with a slap shot from the blue line. Isaac Ratcliffe and David Edstrom recorded assists.

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In overtime, Tanner Molendyk scored at 2:59 after a pass from Kalan Lind, firing a shot over Wolves goalie Cayden Primeau. Lind and Edstrom were credited with assists.

Chrona made 19 saves for Milwaukee, which has now won seven of its last nine games. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak to Chicago this season and marked Milwaukee’s first win at Allstate Arena since Nov. 10, 2024.

Chicago opened scoring at 14:09 of the first period when Felix Unger Sorum converted a rebound for his 13th goal of the season. The Wolves extended their lead to 2-0 at 7:26 of the second period on a goal by Gleb Trikozov.

The Admirals continue a five-game road trip with games in Cleveland beginning Friday, April 3. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday, April 11 to host Chicago.