Admirals secure Calder Cup Playoffs spot with win over Iowa

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The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals secured a Calder Cup Playoff spot with a 2-1 win over Iowa on Sunday. Milwaukee qualified for the playoffs for the sixth straight season and 20th time since 2001. The Admirals are fifth in the Central Division with three games remaining.



The Milwaukee Admirals are headed back to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

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The Admirals secured their postseason spot with a 2-1 win over the Iowa Wild on Sunday, April 12, becoming the fifth and final team in the Central Division to qualify for the playoffs.

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Dates, times, and Milwaukee’s opponent have not yet been determined. If the season ended Sunday, the Admirals would face Manitoba in a best-of-three play-in series, with the winner advancing to face Grand Rapids in the Central Division Semifinals.

Milwaukee currently sits in fifth place in the Central Division with a 32-30-4-3 record, good for 71 points.

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This marks the sixth straight season the Admirals have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs and the 20th time since joining the American Hockey League in 2001.

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Since head coach Karl Taylor took over, Milwaukee has reached the Western Conference Finals twice and advanced past the first round in a team-record four straight seasons.

Milwaukee won its only Calder Cup championship in 2004 and returned to the Finals in 2006.

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The Admirals have three games remaining in the regular season, which concludes Sunday, April 19. Milwaukee will close the regular season next weekend with their final home game against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, April 17, followed by a pair of games in Chicago.