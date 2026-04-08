Admirals beat Moose, playoff magic number drops to 3

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals defeated the Manitoba Moose 7-0 for their largest win of the season. Matt Murray made 16 saves for his fourth shutout and 20th win of the season. Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot dropped to three points.



The Milwaukee Admirals tied a season high in goals and delivered their largest win of the season, defeating the Manitoba Moose 7-0 on Wednesday night at Canada Life Centre.

Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot dropped to three points with the victory.

Matt Murray made 16 saves to earn his 20th win of the season. The shutout was his fourth of the year and the 13th of his American Hockey League career.

The Admirals jumped out early, scoring twice in the first period. Shawn Element opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season, snapping a seven-game stretch where Milwaukee allowed the first goal.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Kalan Lind added to the lead at 11:15 of the first period, pushing the puck across the goal line after a shot from Ryder Rolston bounced behind the goaltender.

Milwaukee extended its lead early in the second period when Joey Willis scored at 2:02. Cole O’Hara followed with his team-leading 18th goal on the power play, prompting Manitoba to change goaltenders.

Kyle Marino added a third-period goal before O’Hara scored again on the power play for his second goal of the night and 19th of the season.

Willis capped the scoring with 10.4 seconds remaining, netting his second goal of the game and the first two-goal performance of his career.

Milwaukee returns home Saturday, April 11, to host Chicago at Panther Arena.