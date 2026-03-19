Admirals fall to Moose, streak ends at three games

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The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals lost 3-1 to the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre, ending a three-game winning streak. Andreas Englund scored Milwaukee’s lone goal, while Thomas Milic made 26 saves for Manitoba in the win. The Admirals will host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday at Panther Arena.



The Milwaukee Admirals saw their three-game winning streak snapped Thursday night with a 3-1 loss to the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre.

Manitoba jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the first period. Samuel Fagemo opened the scoring just over a minute into the game, and Phil Di Giuseppe added a second goal later in the period.

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The Moose extended their lead in the second period after an Admirals turnover at center ice, with Nikita Chibrikov scoring on a wrist shot from the slot.

Milwaukee avoided the shutout in the third period when Andreas Englund scored from the point for his third goal of the season, assisted by Kyle Marino and Austin Roest.

Moose goaltender Thomas Milic stopped 26 shots to earn the win, while Admirals goalie Magnus Chrona also made 26 saves in his first appearance since Feb. 20.

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Despite the loss, Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot remains at 22 points.

The Admirals return home to face Grand Rapids on Saturday, March 21, at Panther Arena.