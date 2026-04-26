Admirals fall to Moose; Milwaukee season ends in Game 3

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The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals lost 2-1 to the Manitoba Moose in Game 3, ending their playoff run. Matt Murray made 28 saves and posted a .954 save percentage over the three-game series. Jake Lucchini scored late, but Milwaukee could not tie the game with an extra attacker.



The Milwaukee Admirals’ season came to an end Sunday with a 2-1 loss to the Manitoba Moose in a winner-take-all Game 3.

Matt Murray made 28 saves on 30 shots for Milwaukee, while Jake Lucchini scored the Admirals’ lone goal.

The loss marks the first time since 2018 that the Admirals have not advanced past the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Despite the result, Murray delivered a strong series, stopping 103 of 108 shots for a .954 save percentage.

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Manitoba struck first late in the opening period when Walker Duehr beat Murray with a shot from the right face-off circle at 11:43.

The Moose extended their lead in the second period. Sammy Fagemo came off the bench and into the offensive zone, where he took a pass from David Gustafsson and scored with 4:22 remaining.

Lucchini cut the deficit to one late in the third period, scoring from the right post off a cross-ice pass from Jordan Oesterle with 3:44 left.

Milwaukee pulled Murray for an extra attacker in the final 90 seconds and generated several chances but could not find the equalizer.