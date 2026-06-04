2026 Packers Family Night set for Aug. 7; buy tickets on June 15

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The Brief The Green Bay Packers announced the 25th annual "Family Night" will be a full team practice held on Friday, August 7, 2026, at Lambeau Field. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 15 at 10 a.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster. Fans must purchase a $5.16 mobile parking pass in advance, with all net proceeds benefiting the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program and local food pantries.



The Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday, June 4 that ‘Packers Family Night’ will take place Friday evening, Aug. 7.

Packers Family Night for 2026

What we know:

This year's ‘Family Night’ is the 25th annual – and will serve as the introduction of the 2026 Green Bay Packers, in person to a capacity crowd at Lambeau Field.

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A news release says the format of this year’s Family Night will once again be a full practice. Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warmups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30.

Get your tickets now

What you can do:

Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 15, at 10 a.m. Tickets are mobile only and priced at $10 plus fees – with Ticketmaster’s "all-in pricing" structure, fans will see a total of $12.42 per ticket, reflecting the ticket price, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

Fans must purchase a mobile parking pass in advance to park in the Lambeau Field parking lots for Family Night. Mobile parking passes are available at checkout when purchasing tickets for Family Night via Ticketmaster and the parking pass can be added to a mobile device’s digital wallet, similar to mobile tickets. Only one mobile parking pass per transaction may be purchased. Drivers will be permitted into the lot once they show the attendant their parking pass on their mobile device. Mobile parking passes are $5.16 (including fees), with net proceeds to benefit the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program and its mission to feed hungry families in partnership with local food pantry partners, including Paul’s Pantry, the Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Giving Tree.

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A group ticket program (minimum of 50 tickets) will be offered again. The application form is available online, in person at the Packers ticket office or can be requested to be sent by calling 920/569-7501. Group ticket orders are restricted to approved groups and organizations and are to be used for the sole purpose of accommodating a group or organizational outing. Resale is prohibited.

In case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.

Dig deeper:

For more info about Packers Family Night, you are investigator to visit packers.com/familynight.