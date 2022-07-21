Chula Vista Resort debuts new waterslide this summer
A family-owned business for 70+ years debuts a new attraction this summer in the Waterpark Capital of the World, Wisconsin Dells! Chula Vista Resort opened Rainbow Rapids this past June, a new waterslide technology that gives its riders a kaleidoscope of colors while they twist and drop in this new thrill ride!
Chula Vista Resort has lots of reasons to visit this summer, including a full-service Spa, an 18-hole historic Golf Course, a new Zipline park and bungee ejection seat ride are just some of the exciting things to do, in addition to Indoor and Outdoor Waterparks, where access is included with your stay! With over 600 suites, villas, condos and rental homes, Chula Vista Resort wants to be front and center for your next vacation!
Looking for dinner options? Try the famous Kaminski’s Chop House, voted #1 Steakhouse in Wisconsin by Eatthis.com for TWO YEARS in a ROW! Chula Vista Resort also has its breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelette stations, a full Starbucks bistro with homemade treats, and several poolside bars and eateries.
Chula Vista Resort is also now a member of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, home of the world’s most Generous Hotel Loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards! You can earn and redeem Wyndham Rewards Points for FREE NIGHT STAY’S on your next visit! Not a member yet? No problem – any of our vacation planners can enroll you for FREE and get you earning points and redeeming them at any of Wyndham Hotel Group’s 9,000+ hotels worldwide.
Family is everything here at Chula Vista Resort, and we know that Fido is a member of the family – so bring your furry pal with you, they need a vacation, too! As the only waterpark resort in Wisconsin Dells that is Fido-Friendly, make it a vacation for the whole family.
With specials and packages available now throughout the year, Chula Vista Resort wants to host your next celebration – whether it’s a family getaway, a special occaision, a much-needed retreat, or even a business meeting – we are Wisconsin’s Premier Resort Destination. Nestled alongside the Wisconsin River, we truly are where nature meets fun and relaxation, here in the heart of the Waterpark Capital of the World, Wisconsin Dells!
Book your next stay with us at chulavistaresort.com or call us today at 877-742-9998; we can’t wait to see you!
