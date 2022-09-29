Top 16 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The top 16 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest have been announced!
The products now move on to the 2022 Manufacturing Madness bracket. Voting for the first round goes through October 4.
2022 Top 16 Finalists:
- Seed 1: Pierce Manufacturing Inc. - Appleton: Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck
- Seed 2: ETC, Inc - Middleton: Source Four LED Series 3
- Seed 3: Plexus Corp. - Neenah - Quidel Savanna
- Seed 4: Columbia Vehicle Group - Reedsburg: Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber
- Seed 5: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding - Sturgeon Bay: M/V Mark W. Barker
- Seed 6: HoopMaster - Germantown: Mighty Hoop
- Seed 7: H&S Manufacturing - Marshfield: LOADMASTER 2X
- Seed 8: Krier Foods - Random Lake: Jolly Good Soda
- Seed 9: KI - Bonduel: 600 Series Folding Chairs
- Seed 10: Robbins - White Lake: Sports Flooring
- Seed 11: Ariens - Brillion: Mammoth 850
- Seed 12: Hentzen Coatings, Inc. - Milwaukee: Aerozen Advanced Performance Coating System
- Seed 13: Komatsu - Milwaukee: P&H 4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel
- Seed 14: Wisconsin Lighting, Inc. (WiLL) - Fond du Lac: WiLLsport Outdoor Lighting System
- Seed 15: BethRick Inc. - Oshkosh: Great Plate
- Seed 16: Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs - Minocqua: Gourmet Popcorn
Courtesy: Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC)