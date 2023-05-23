Expand / Collapse search

Summertime Solutions for Families

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Whether your family’s summer plans include travel, hitting the pool, or just keeping the kids occupied at home, our parenting expert, Carly Dorogi, has some great recommendations to help with your summer planning. 

For more information and parenting advice, head to CarlyOnTV.com or @hellocapitalM on Instagram.

Featured solutions: (see CarlyonTV.com for details and offer expirations)
Tonies (Code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off purchases of $99)
UVSkinz (Code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off)
Step2 Flip Seat (Code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off)
Parker Baby 
Venice Child (Code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off)

Summertime Solutions for Families

Summer planning solutions from Carly Dorogi