Holiday Season Solutions
MILWAUKEE - The holiday season is full of joyful gatherings and spirited events, but it can also bring quite a bit of stress. Parenting expert Carly Dorogi joins us with products to help with everything from preparing the perfect holiday dinner, to finding a practical hostess gift.
Featured Products:
JaM Cellars
Go Raw (Use code 20MOMSDEAL for 20% off when you order on Amazon through November 30)
MEATER
Smithsonian Store (10% off plus free shipping on any order using HOLIDAY10 through December 11)
Nellie's Clean (Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off)