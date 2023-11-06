Fox6 Coats for Kids; Donate through December 3

The 39th annual FOX6 Coats for Kids Drive is underway. Brian Kramp explains how you can help.

WHAT TO DONATE

ALL sizes of coats are needed – ALL sizes of children’s coats for the younger kids, and ALL sizes of adult coats for the teens and older children.

We accept new and gently used winter coats. All gently used coats should be in good, wearable condition with working zippers and all their buttons.

Sweatshirts, hoodies and spring jackets should not be included with your donation. We’re only collecting good, warm, winter coats that will stand up to everything our Wisconsin winters can dish out.

Every coat donated will be cleaned by ITU AbsorbTech and delivered to The Salvation Army for distribution.

HAVE COATS TO DONATE?

Here is the 2023 Coats for Kids information packet. It’s loaded with information on how to hold a drive, how to request posters, and more!