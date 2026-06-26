Embracing World Cup fun; South Milwaukee hosts Open Record
SOUTH MILWAUKEE - Open Record is taking its talents down to South Milwaukee! In its first-ever live podcast, Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn are joined by Howie Magner, former managing editor of Milwaukee Magazine, to talk about the FIFA World Cup 2026™ from the Moran’s Pub block party. We talk about some of the big moments from the tournament so far, predictions for the United States in the knockout stage, and who our hosts think will win the World Cup.
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