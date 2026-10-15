Young Brewers fan surprised with NLCS Game 4 tickets

The Brief A young Milwaukee Brewers fan gets surprised with tickets to the NLCS Game 4 between the Brewers and Dodgers in Los Angeles. 12-year-old Henry Ropel and his family moved from Franklin, Wisconsin in 2023. They now live in Nevada. The video of the surprise was posted by his mother and made its rounds on social media.



While many Milwaukee Brewers fans wish they were out at Dodger Stadium to cheer on the Brew Crew during Game 4 of the NLCS, one young Brewers fan got the surprise in the best way.

A special surprise

What To Know:

The parents of 12-year-old Henry Ropel surprised him Thursday morning with tickets to watch game four of the series. His mom posted it on social media and the moment has gone viral.

Henry is a huge Brewers fan and Wisconsin sports fan. His family moved from Franklin to Nevada back in 2023.

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After watching the series, his parents said they wanted to surprise him with tickets to Game 4.

Henry and his father, Jonathan Ropel, drove to Los Angeles to watch the game. FOX6 News caught up with them during their drive.

What they're saying:

"Well, I thought I actually missed the bus and was like, oh crap, going to be so mad," Henry Ropel said. "Then my dad says, 'Wanna go to Game 4?' And I'm like, 'You're lying, like you do this all the time.' And then he's like, he's so, and it's true, so I'm like, 'Wow.'"

"We planned this last Friday," Jonathan Ropel said. "We knew it was going to be 3-0, anything like. But we figured four games, we'll for sure see it. You know, you never know if there's going to be a game after last year, so we started looking at tickets, and we didn't know what to expect because Los Angeles is a lot more expensive usually. But we found some good Uecker seats up in the upper deck that were within our budget and said, 'Let's do this. Let's make an experience out of it.'"

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A special moment between father and son as they both made a visit Dodgers Stadium to see their favorite team.

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FOX6 News also asked Henry what he would ask his favorite player, Jacob Misiorowski. As a baseball player himself, he said he would ask how does he throw so fast.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.