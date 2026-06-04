Worms found in Kenosha County McDonald’s drinks spark lawsuit

The Brief A class-action lawsuit accuses a Paddock Lake McDonald's of serving drinks contaminated with live worms and raw sewage. The lawsuit claims the franchise owner and shift manager knew about the worms near the drive-thru station but intentionally kept serving customers anyway. The plaintiffs are suing for negligence and battery, demanding damages and a fix to the issue.



You might order a side of fries with your shake, but likely not a side of worms. But that is exactly what at least three people claim to have gotten from a Kenosha County McDonald's.

Worm in soft drink

What we know:

A 24-page class-action lawsuit accuses the McDonald's in Paddock Lake of serving beverages contaminated with raw sewage and live worms.

Trial Lawyers of Wisconsin posted a video on Wednesday, June 3, describing the lawsuit. It claims the franchise owner, McEssy Investments Company, and the shift manager knew there were worms near the drive-thru beverage station, but they made the intentional decision to keep serving customers.

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According to the court documents, at least three separate customers reported finding worms in their drinks to the Kenosha Health Department. That included 65-year-old Diane, who tells FOX6 News she found a worm in her drink on April 23.

What they're saying:

"That was Thursday morning when I reported this, and I guess through the whole weekend they were serving pop through this machine," Diane said. "They didn't do what they should've done."

Diane

The plaintiffs are souring for negligence, consumer protection violations, and battery among other things. They are seeking class-action status, meaning it could involve more people. Attorneys are looking to include anyone who bought contaminated food or drinks from the Paddock Lake location starting April 1 and up until the drink machine was fixed.

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The plaintiffs want a jury trial, and are seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with a court order to force the restaurant to fix the problem.

FOX6 News reached out to the franchise owner and the shift manager. We have not heard back.