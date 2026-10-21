The Brief Wisconsin musician Mike Schneider will perform during the 7th inning stretch of World Series Games 1 and 2. Schneider will play polka favorites "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" and "Roll Out the Barrel" at the games. Schneider previously played in-person for seven games this season and recorded songs for the team catalog.



If you have been to American Family Field this season, there is a good chance you have heard a familiar accordion sound serenading fans in the stands. When the World Series shines its spotlight on Milwaukee this week, it will not just be about baseball, but it will also be a celebration of the city's rich cultural heritage.

Bringing Polka to the fans

What To Know:

Mike Schneider has been bringing polka favorites to Brewers fans all season. He will perform "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," along with "Roll Out the Barrel" during the 7th inning stretch of Games 1 and 2 in the World Series.

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Mike Schneider

Last year, Schneider recorded songs for the Brewers catalog like the "Bullfighter Song." This season, he played in-person for seven games. He said the Brew Crew won 6 of those games.

However, playing in front of a global audience offers a completely different thrill.

Mike Schneider with Bernie

Performing at the World Series

What they're saying:

"People from all over the world watch the World Series, and I’m so grateful to the Brewers for inviting me to be part of this…to actually wish to showcase the various traditions and culture of Milwaukee. Polka music is a big part of our history…to be able to put that on the national stage is a cool thing," Schneider said.

Schneider admitted to feeling a bit nervous thinking about performing in front of 40,000 people on such a big stage. However, he described it as the opportunity of a lifetime that he is more than prepared to conquer.

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"To actually look out and see 40,000 people for this is unbelievable. I have no real words. To grow up as a 6-year-old playing the accordion and to think now I’m 47-years-old…and I’m playing for the World Series. I never would have thought that was possible."

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bria Jones and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.