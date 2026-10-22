The Brief Milwaukee businesses are preparing for the Brewers' first World Series appearance in 44 years. Lit MKE is crafting game-day candles while Simma's Bakery sells themed treats to meet high demand. Business owners report strong sales and say the postseason run is bringing the city together.



The Brewers are the talk of town as fans get ready to cheer on the Crew in the World Series. To keep up with the excitement, two small businesses said they are adding their own special touch to make this postseason run one to remember.

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For local small business owners, like Mike Bate and Peggy Carollo, "We're really busy but right now we just can't keep product in fast enough," she said.

Both businesses are rushing to keep up with demand ahead of the Brewers taking the biggest stage in baseball.

"I've probably gotten like 50 to 60 orders. They keep coming in all day," Bate said.

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Bate is the owner of Lit MKE. He says he is busy preparing bulks of a special Brewers-themed candle for fans to light up on game day.

For the last 11 years, Bate says he has repurposed beer cans and turned them into candles.

"I'm a superstitious guy," Bate said while clearing out a Leinenkugel's Barrelman can. "I thought, like, if everybody bought these candles, and we all lit them up together collectively when they take the field in the World Series like how cool is that? It's like bringing the vibes."

Meanwhile, over at Simma's Bakery, owner Carollo is making sure everyone walking through the door has a sweet treat to celebrate.

"Raspberry mousse, red velvet, but of course, we have a special Brewers cake. It's super delicious. It's very festive for this weekend," Carollo said.

From themed cupcakes, bars, and cookies to hand-crafted candles, local vendors say this postseason run is doing much more than just driving sales.

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"Business has been good. We've been really busy. We truly are blessed, but I can't tell you how much it warms my heart. It brings the whole city together," Carollo said.

These are just a few ways these businesses are keeping the team spirit alive and wishing the Brew Crew luck.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6â€™s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.