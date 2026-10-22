Milwaukee brides balance wedding days with Brewers World Series

The Brief Milwaukee brides are balancing their wedding days with a Milwaukee Brewers World Series game. Couples scheduled venues two years ago without expecting a World Series conflict. Weddings will feature televisions playing Game 2 and options for guests to wear team gear.



Congratulations! It's the biggest day of your life, but you have to share it with one of the biggest sports nights in Milwaukee. Brides across the area chose this weekend for their wedding and never thought the Brewers would be in the World Series.

Planned years ago

The backstory:

A lot of these dates and venues were chosen two years ago. Happy couples thought October in Wisconsin would be beautiful, but they didn't think they'd ever be competing with a Brewers World Series.

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Samantha Korsi wanted to get married at American Family Field and laughed when she was told it was a blackout date – just in case the Brewers would have a World Series appearance. She booked the Timber Rattlers ballpark instead. Korsi and her fiancé are huge Wisconsin sports fans, and they love the idea the Brewers will be playing in Game 2 as they say their "I dos."

"To get to spend it with my family and friends getting to celebrate not only baseball, but our wedding on the same day is pretty special to us," Korsi said.

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Embracing the situation

Big picture view:

She'll have TVs playing the game, and so will Tiffany Lenza. Lenza is getting married in Burlington. She's a Brewers convert, while her fiancé is a big Brewers fan. Both are embracing the conflict and excited to share their special days with the World Series.

"It is a formal dress code, but we aren’t going to be upset if people show up toward the end of the night in Brewer gear or change into it. We plan to take pictures in Brewer gear too," Lenza said.

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Both brides said they didn't want guests sneakily watching the games on their phones – that's why they'll have TVs on. They are also inviting guests to change into Brewers gear later in the night. Then, they'll be taking some photos in Brewers gear. They are looking forward to an unforgettable day being made more memorable with a win.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.