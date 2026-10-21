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World Series: Brewers watch parties at American Family Field

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Things To Do
Published October 21, 2026 8:04 AM CDT
Published October 21, 2026 8:04 AM CDT
Brewers advance to World Series, Milwaukee reacts to NLCS win
Brewers advance to World Series, Milwaukee reacts to NLCS win

Brewers advance to World Series, Milwaukee reacts to NLCS win

The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the World Series for the first time since 1982!

The Brief

    • The Brewers will hold fan watch parties inside American Family Field for World Series road games.
    • Season seat members get presale access to tickets on Wednesday. The public can buy tickets on Thursday.
    • Milwaukee will play at Tampa Bay on Monday, Oct. 26 and Tuesday, Oct. 27.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers will hold fan watch parties inside American Family Field for World Series road games. Here's what to know.

Game 3 & Game 4

Timeline:

Watch parties will take place for Game 3 on Monday, Oct. 26 and Game 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 27. 

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  • 4:30 p.m. – parking lots open
  • 5 p.m. – ballpark gates open
  • 7 p.m. – watch parties start

What's next:

The Brewers said watch party information for Game 5, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

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World Series: Brewers watch parties in Milwaukee area
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World Series: Brewers watch parties in Milwaukee area

The Brewers are headed to the World Series starting Friday! Here are some places in the Milwaukee area you can gather to watch the upcoming big games.

Watch party tickets

What you can do:

Brewers season seat members will get presale access starting at noon Wednesday, Oct. 21. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. 

Tickets for the watch parties are $15, and fans can buy up to six tickets per person. Parking is $15 for preferred and $10 for general. You can buy tickets through the Brewers' website.

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Limited seats with the best views of the scoreboard are available. In addition, fans can enjoy access to select food and beverage locations, retail shopping opportunities, interactive fan activities, mascots and Brewers entertainment.

Additional information, including ticket availability and event updates, will be available on the Brewers' website and on Brewers social media channels.

The Source: The Milwaukee Brewers released information about the American Family Field watch parties.

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