The Brief The Brewers will hold fan watch parties inside American Family Field for World Series road games. Season seat members get presale access to tickets on Wednesday. The public can buy tickets on Thursday. Milwaukee will play at Tampa Bay on Monday, Oct. 26 and Tuesday, Oct. 27.



The Milwaukee Brewers will hold fan watch parties inside American Family Field for World Series road games. Here's what to know.

Game 3 & Game 4

Timeline:

Watch parties will take place for Game 3 on Monday, Oct. 26 and Game 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

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4:30 p.m. – parking lots open

5 p.m. – ballpark gates open

7 p.m. – watch parties start

What's next:

The Brewers said watch party information for Game 5, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

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Watch party tickets

What you can do:

Brewers season seat members will get presale access starting at noon Wednesday, Oct. 21. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

Tickets for the watch parties are $15, and fans can buy up to six tickets per person. Parking is $15 for preferred and $10 for general. You can buy tickets through the Brewers' website.

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Limited seats with the best views of the scoreboard are available. In addition, fans can enjoy access to select food and beverage locations, retail shopping opportunities, interactive fan activities, mascots and Brewers entertainment.

Additional information, including ticket availability and event updates, will be available on the Brewers' website and on Brewers social media channels.