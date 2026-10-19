World Series: Brewers memorabilia in high demand at Kenosha shop

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers World Series run is driving high demand for memorabilia like cards and jerseys. AJ Sports Collectables in Kenosha reports business is booming compared to last year. Store employees expect item prices to increase even further if the Brewers win the championship.



It is not just the ticket market blowing up for the Brewers World Series run. Memorabilia – like cards, signed jerseys and pennants – are also flying off the shelves quicker than you can say roll out the barrel.

Business booming

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AJ Sports Collectables in Kenosha is seeing business boom as fans try to get their hands on a keepsake for this historic season.

The demand is higher compared to last year and if the Brewers win it all, store employees say items will go up even more in price.

"It's just cool to see how everybody is, just like, 'I need them because I want to remember this moment, these moments.' So they come, and they go really quick, and we're just excited. It helps our business grow, so we're just happy," Steven Rickman, a store employee said.

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"And since I've been a Brewers fan my whole life, I mean, that's my team. I collect more than anything, you know. So just seeing what they got and, you know, hopefully find something good," Jacob Esch, a lifelong Brewers fan who was in the store looking for memorabilia in the store said.

Memorabilia is being bought so fast, AJ Collectables is getting a special Brewers restock today. So do not worry – more items will be on the shelves soon.

AJ Sports Collectables has locations in Hartford and Greenfield as well.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.