World Series: Brewers fans surprise their dads with Game 1 tickets

The Brief Two dads received surprise tickets to Game 1 of the World Series from their children. Jimmy Dettman lives in South Dakota, while Miguel Maldonado lives in Orlando. Both families united through their shared love for the Brewers.



A dream came true and they never saw it coming. Two dads are heading to the World Series Game 1, thanks to their kids.

A special surprise

What they're saying:

"Brewers are uniting families all over the country," Jimmy Dettman, a Brewers fan surprised with tickets, said.

Dettman lives in South Dakota, but his roots are in Milwaukee.

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"As a kid, I used to ride my bike to County Stadium," Dettman said.

The long-time Brewers fan looked at tickets for the World Series and couldn't justify the price. But his kids had their own plan and surprised him with a ticket. Two kids serve in the military. His daughter is in Washington, D.C., and his son is overseas.

"We’ve been long distance as a family for a really long time now – and so being able to connect this way has been really beautiful," Lexi Born, Dettman's daughter, said.

They were not the only family knocking it out of the park.

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"When the emotions poured out, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house," Miguel Maldonado, a Brewers fan in Orlando, said. He and his brother Dan surprised their dad with tickets.

Their father, Miguel Maldonado, started watching the Brewers in 1970. His family grew up going to games. Maldonado was not able to go to the World Series in 1982. That changed this time around.

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"So many things they sacrificed for us growing up, and it is so awesome to be able to do this for him," Dan Maldonado said.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.