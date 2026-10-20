World Series: Brewers fans offer plumbing services for tickets

The Brief Milwaukee Brewers fans resort to bartering for Game 1 seats as prices soar. A West Allis family offers plumbing services in exchange for World Series tickets. Standing room tickets start at $2,300, while actual seats exceed $3,000.



Brewers fans are going to extreme lengths for a seat in history. Forget cash – we are talking bartering.

We have seen a pontoon, sports cards, trips overseas, and now plumbing services.

Plumbing for World Series tickets

What they're saying:

Jon Moser and his wife, Natasha took to social media to see if they could get a World Series ticket. They own N & J Plumbing and have 25 years of experience in the plumbing industry. They shared a post on social media, offering Moser's plumbing skills that include residential remodels and service work.

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"We wanted to save up for the World Series and as the tickets came up, they were just extremely expensive. My wife was like, would you be interested in swapping labor? And I’m like absolutely! Like why not do that if I can give back some of my talent and skill and looking for my money, and maybe I help their vision for their home that they are creating for me and my family. It's all about experience." Moser said.

Right now, ticket prices for Game 1 are going to cost you a pretty penny. For standing room only tickets, expect to be paying at least $2,300 or more. If looking for an actual seat, expect to pay at least $3,000 or more. Moser said the Brew Crew represents so much of what he stands for with their dedication, hard work, grit and grind, and that this barter would be a labor of love to see them in action.

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"It would be amazing and if I was able to share that with my kids that would be a lifelong experience. How do you not remember going to the Brewers stadium and having that experience, whether we win or lose? I believe we’re going to win. I truly believe that…and I just want to be a part of that experience," Moser said.

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Right now, he has plans for a watch party at his home in West Allis. He is hoping someone watching will take him up on his offer. He has had some interest, but nothing final. Moser said he has received a few bites, but he has not sealed the deal just yet.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bria Jones and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.