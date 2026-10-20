The Brief A Milwaukee woman saved her late father's Milwaukee Brewers memorabilia after a fire destroyed part of a U-Haul storage facility earlier this year. Kathryn Behling preserved items including a ticket stub from the 1982 World Series. Behling brings her father's card to games, calling it a lucky charm as the team play.



For Kathryn Behling, every piece of this Brewers memorabilia is a time machine.

Stepping back in time

What they're saying:

"We were in the bleachers. These are the days when Instamatic cameras so they have faded with age," Behling said as she looked through pictures.

Bringing her closer to her late father, Dan Siettmann, who was a big fan of the team.

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"This is a ticket from the 82 World Series and, as you can see, bleacher prices were quite a bit less than they are this year," Behling said. "There's a picture of my dad, and he's such a big Brewers fan."

Behling is not kidding; this is just a glimpse of his prized collection he built over a lifetime.

"He took me to the playoffs against the Angels and then the World Series against the Cards," Behling said.

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Items recovered after U-Haul fire

What To Know:

These are treasures Behling said were so special she was able to recover after a fire hit the Walkers Point U-Haul facility earlier this year.

"It's like this connection that I'll be able to have with my dad even though he's not here anymore," Behling said.

Especially now as Brewers baseball heats up – a moment Behling said her father would have loved to see.

"Oh, he would've had season tickets so he would've been guaranteed," Behling said.

While he may not be in the seat this time around, Behling is making sure he has a front row ticket.

"I bring this card with me to every game and every game that I've taken it the Brewers won and so it's kind of like my lucky charm," Behling said.

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Bringing him along for the ride, holding onto a little bit of heavenly help.

"I really think it's going to be this year, this is going to be their year," Behling said.

Behling said she will be present during Game 2 of the World Series this Saturday at American Family Field.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.