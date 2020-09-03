Woman faces first-degree murder charges in death of infant

article

Brienna Craig is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of an infant in her care, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

In April 2019, detectives said St. Joseph’s Hospital notified them of a two-month-old patient who suffered numerous injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome was left paralyzed. Deputies arrested Craig for child abuse.

On March 20, 2020, the child died at the hospital. On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, autopsy results from the medical examiner's office ruled the two-month-old baby's death a homicide.

After receiving the autopsy results, deputies charged Craig with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

"This is absolutely tragic and our anger toward Craig is immeasurable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The thought of an innocent child suffering at the hands of a grown adult is horrifying and unthinkable. Although nothing will bring this child back, we will ensure Brienna Craig is punished for her evil actions."