Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Michael Lenard sought by US Marshals

U.S. Marshals are searching for Michael Lenard, convicted in Wisconsin for drug dealing in 2009.

He's wanted for violating the conditions of his parole and is now also facing charges for a Gurnee, Illinois shooting.

"He would be considered armed and dangerous. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm," said the marshal on the case.

U.S. Marshals say, last December, Lenard had a flat tire near an Olive Garden in Gurnee. Roadside assistance workers tried to help him, but they brought the wrong tire – a mistake that set him off.

Lenard grabbed his gun and shot both roadside assistance workers before taking off in a friend's vehicle, U.S. Marshals said. The workers survived the shooting.

Michael Lenard

"He doesn’t care about the safety of others," the marshal said.

Authorities say Lenard has a 23-page criminal history. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 220 pounds with a distinct tattoo that reads "Love Mom."

Anyone with information on the fugitive’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.