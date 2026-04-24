Wisconsin's Best Burger: The Dump Bar & Grill in Cambria wins

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The Brief The Dump Bar & Grill in Cambria has won Wisconsin's 'Best Burger Contest.' The Dump Bar & Grill beat out seven other Wisconsin restaurants to take the top spot with its Tennessee Whiskey Burger. The contest was created by the Wisconsin Beef Council to find and promote 100% beef burgers prepared in Wisconsin restaurants.



The Tennessee Whiskey Burger from The Dump Bar & Grill in Cambria is the winner of the 3rd Annual Wisconsin Beef Council's Best Burger Contest.

Best Burger Contest

What we know:

The Tennessee Whiskey Burger features a half-pound ground chuck patty topped with cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, whiskey brown sugar candied bacon, and a bourbon glaze, all served on a lightly grilled Kaiser roll.

"I didn’t believe it at first," owner Jack Jones said. "It is very rewarding. I credit our success to small town, Wisconsin values."

The contest was created by the Wisconsin Beef Council to seek out and promote 100% beef burgers prepared in Wisconsin restaurants.

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The Dump emerged victorious, earning the highest ranking from a secret panel of three judges who traveled to the Elite Eight restaurants named in the contest.

"We’ve met so many new customers from all over the state," Bar Manager Evelyn Leystra said. "They bring zest with them and eagerness to try new food and explore the venue here. For three years now, it’s been new faces all the time with the contest."