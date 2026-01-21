The Brief The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin. FOX6 offers a variety of useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.



The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday night, Jan. 21.

Why you should care:

The advisory impacts Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties until 11 p.m. While the advisory is in effect, snow accumulations up to three inches and gusting winds could impact travel conditions.

Extreme cold warning

Why you should care:

A separate extreme cold warning from the National Weather Service takes effect later this week. Wind chills drop to -20 or -30 degrees starting Thursday night. They drop even more by Friday morning to as low as -40 degrees.

FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it's all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

