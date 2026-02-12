Wisconsin wakesurfing debate escalates as lawmakers weigh competing bills

The Brief Lawmakers advanced a wakesurfing bill after dozens of Wisconsin towns passed their own limits. Supporters say a statewide standard will calm conflict, while critics warn it weakens local control. A competing Senate proposal would set tougher distance and depth rules and block lawsuits.



A proposal to create a single statewide rule for wakesurfing is drawing sharp reaction after years of patchwork regulations across Wisconsin.

Patchwork of rules

What we know:

Lawmakers acted after nearly 80 towns adopted their own limits or bans on wake-enhanced boating on more than 400 lakes. The issue drew a lengthy public hearing and continues to scramble traditional political alliances.

"Wisconsin is ground zero for wake enhanced boating in the country," said Cody Camerowski, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.

Opponents argue the waves generated by the boats interfere with other users and harm shorelines and fish habitat.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"The lake bed has to be protected. Who’s going to do it?" questioned Jeff Aiken, Round Lake.

Assembly Republicans unveiled their bill Tuesday and moved it to a committee vote a day later.

"This is a statewide issue. It needs statewide leadership," said Rep. Robert Brooks, R-Saukville. "You have to find some sort of compromise."

Former Natural Resources Board member Fred Prehn questioned the speed, pointing to pressure from industry lobbyists.

"I think it stinks," he said. "It doesn’t pass the smell test how fast this is happening."

How far is enough?

What they're saying:

At the heart of the issue is how far wakesurfers need to operate from shore and from other boaters.

The bill favored by wakesurfing supporters sets a 200-foot distance. That's the distance from the goal line of a football field to roughly the 33-yard line on the other side.

But wakesurfing critics have a bill of their own that calls for a 500-foot distance. That's another entire football field on top of that.

On Wednesday, lawmakers supporting the wakeboat industry offered a compromise of 300 feet. That's the distance from one goal line to the other goal line.

"This bill is a step in the right direction," said Cindy Leitner, Wisconsin Watersport Coalition. "It’s going to stop the chaos. The statewide standard gives us that surety. It’s going to allow us to get back to being happy people on lakes instead of screaming at each other."

Local control concerns

Dig deeper:

Lawmakers from both parties say the bill has a major flaw.

"This bill is silent on local control," said Rep. Tyler August, R-Walworth.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The silence is the problem!" said Rep. Andrew Hyseil, D-Sun Prairie.

This bill does not protect local towns that have already passed tougher restrictions from lawsuits.

"You’re just giving litigators in this state a bonanza," Aiken said.

A recap

By the numbers:

Of the 67 people who testified during Wednesday’s marathon public hearing, wakesurfing opponents outnumbered supporters 4-1.

Still, the bill setting the 300-foot distance restriction cleared committee on a 7-3 vote, with all seven Republicans in favor.

However, four other Republicans introduced the competing bill Thursday.

That proposal would require the 500-foot buffer previously mentioned, a 20-foot depth restriction and would prohibit legal challenges to local ordinances that are stricter than state law.

Related article