Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin unemployment rate drops below 4% in January

By AP Author
Published 
Wisconsin
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in January from 4% in December, nearly reaching levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) reported Thursday.

The state rate is below the national unemployment rate for January of 6.3%. A year ago, just as coronavirus cases were starting to appear in Wisconsin, the state unemployment rate was 3.3%.

Wisconsin added 7,000 private-sector jobs in January and is down 125,700 for the year.

COVID-19 cases spiked in Wisconsin in mid-November and have been gradually decreasing since then as more people are being vaccinated for the virus.

"The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged workers and businesses across Wisconsin and the nation," Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary Amy Pechacek said in a statement.

While the unemployment rate was nearing pre-pandemic levels, Pechacek cautioned that "we also know the impact of this pandemic is not over."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Stolen identities in WI used to file for unemployment across US

It’s a problem across the country. In many cases, the victims have no clue until the tax documents arrive in the mail.

Lawmakers react to passage of $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan
slideshow

Lawmakers react to passage of $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan

Lawmakers and officials in Wisconsin are reacting swiftly to the passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill -- otherwise, known as the American Rescue Plan.

Festival Foods looking to hire hundreds for West Allis store
slideshow

Festival Foods looking to hire hundreds for West Allis store

Festival Foods is seeking to hire hundreds of associates by the end of March to fill positions at its new West Allis location.