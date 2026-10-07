The Brief President Trump said he'll approve nearly $18 million in disaster relief for Wisconsin. Menasha, which experienced devastating tornado damage, said it's waiting on info. The EF-3 tornado touched down in Appleton, went through Menasha and out over Lake Winnebago before it lifted in late July.



Wisconsin will get nearly $18 million in federal disaster relief, President Donald Trump said Wednesday, after a tornado caused devastating damage in the Menasha area this summer.

Disaster relief

What we know:

Trump posted on Truth Social that he will approve $17.9 million "for the severe storms and tornadoes that Wisconsin has experienced."

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What we don't know:

The City of Menasha, which experienced some of the most significant damage, said it's aware of Trump's announcement. However, the city is still waiting on information from Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, about what the relief could include, who will be eligible and how it may be distributed.

Tornado damage in Menasha, (July 28, 2026)

What they're saying:

In a statement, Menasha Mayor Austin Hammond said:

"We are encouraged to see the federal disaster assistance process moving forward, and we appreciate the continued attention being given to the communities impacted by the July storms. We also know our residents are going to have a lot of questions about what this announcement means for them. We will continue working with our state and federal partners and share those details of the recently announced federal disaster assistance as soon as they are confirmed."

The backstory:

According to a National Weather Service damage survey team, a tornado touched down just north of Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton shortly before noon on July 27. The tornado rapidly intensified – with max winds of 140 mph – as it tracked south into Winnebago County.

The EF-3 tornado was on the ground for 26 minutes, the NWS said. It covered 12.1 miles and moved south at 28 mph. It touched down in Appleton, went through Menasha and out over Lake Winnebago before it lifted.

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By the numbers:

The Wisconsin State Climatology Office said it was the state's fourth EF-3 of 2026 – the most tornadoes rated EF-3 or higher to occur in the state since 1984. Historically, fewer than 5% of the state's tornadoes have ranked above EF-2.

The NWS said the worst damage occurred in the Fox Crossing and Menasha areas, where several businesses were heavily damaged near Highway 10.

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