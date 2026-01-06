The Brief Roughly 1.6 million Wisconsinites are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving. More than 1.4 million Wisconsinites will drive, while 138,000 will fly. Higher gas prices are one factor behind the slight dip in road travel, according to AAA.



AAA projects 1.6 million Wisconsinites will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving.

According to AAA, more than 1.4 million Wisconsinites are hitting the road, while 138,000 will fly and 53,000 will take a bus, train, cruise or other transit. Both flights and those other travel modes are expected to tick up slightly from last year.

Gas prices

By the numbers:

According to a news release from AAA, higher gas prices are one factor behind the slight dip in road travel, after pump prices hit record monthly highs in August, September and October.

The previous Thanksgiving Day record for the national gas average was $3.58 a gallon in 2022.

As of Nov. 16, Wisconsin’s average was $3.63 a gallon, up from $2.79 at this time last year. Nationally, drivers are paying an average of $3.81.

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By air

Dig deeper:

AAA expects 5.96 million Americans to catch a domestic flight this Thanksgiving, which is down just 0.2% from last year. Flyers will account for more than 7% of everyone traveling for the holiday.

According to AAA booking data, roundtrip domestic airfare averages $800—up 17% from last Thanksgiving.

The average domestic hotel stay is running $615—a 5% increase from last year, AAA reports.

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By other modes

The Details:

About 2.6 million Americans will travel by cruise, bus, train or other transit—an increase of roughly 4.1% from last year.

This remains the fastest-growing transportation category in the national forecast.

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Best and worst times to drive

Local perspective:

If you're looking to beat the crowds, AAA says Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest days to head out—and Sunday and Monday will bring the heaviest traffic heading home.

Traffic will be heaviest in the afternoon and early evening, so AAA recommends hitting the road in the morning when possible.