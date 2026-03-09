Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler won't seek reelection

article

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler announced on Monday, March 9 that she will not seek reelection in 2027.

Justice Ziegler was first elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2007 with 59 percent of the vote.

She was reelected in 2017 without opposition – the only justice to not draw an opponent over the past two decades.

Justice Ziegler statement

What they're saying:

"It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as judge and justice for the past 30 years. I will be forever grateful to the voters who elected me twice in Washington County and then twice to serve on our state’s highest court. I am incredibly proud that in all my elections I had support from a broad spectrum of legal, civic, law enforcement and political leaders – both Democrats and Republicans – who believed in my commitment to fairness, ethics and the rule of law. I am also grateful to my colleagues on the Supreme Court, both past and present, for their faith in me by choosing me to serve as chief justice for two terms.

After three decades on the bench, now is the right time for me to step away to spend more time with my husband, kids and grandkids. I will, therefore, not be seeking reelection to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2027.

While I will not be a candidate next year, my appreciation for the people of Wisconsin and the judicial system I have been privileged to serve in remains as strong as ever. I look forward to finishing out the rest of my term on the court and handing the baton to a new justice in 2027."