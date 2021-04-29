Wisconsin State Parks is hiring up north; pays up to $18 an hour

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hiring at the Northern Highland American Legion State Forest spread across three counties near the towns of Woodruff, Minocqua, and Boulder Junction.

A news release says if you enjoy being outdoors, maintaining pristine natural resources, and serving a diverse customer base, then you might be a good fit. Wages range from $12 - $18.69 per hour.

There are six positions available for a wide variety of duties across more than 230,000 acres of Northwoods including more than 900 lakes. Job duties include greeting customers, selling admission passes, and maintenance of equipment and facilities.

These positions often start in the spring/early summer and work through late summer/fall with some flexibility depending upon the candidate's availability and the needs of the property.

View the positions available at the Northern Highland American Legion State Forest and other seasonal positions located throughout the state.