Wisconsin State Parks free day pass; check out at your library

The Brief Library cardholders can check out free day passes for Wisconsin state parks, forests, and recreation areas. The program has expanded from a 20-library pilot in 2022 to over 160 participating libraries in 2024. Pass holders may also receive informational kits containing maps, stickers, and accessibility details.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites library patrons to use the "Check Out Wisconsin State Parks At Your Library" program to check out a free day pass to state parks, forests and recreation areas.

Check Out Wisconsin State Parks

A news release says the Check Out Wisconsin State Parks At Your Library is a collaborative effort between the DNR, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and more than 120 libraries across the state. It provides library cardholders the opportunity to check out a day pass to state parks, forests and recreation areas.

Check Out Wisconsin State Parks At Your Library was launched in fall 2022, with 20 public libraries participating in the pilot program. In 2024, 160 libraries with over 200 library locations provided daily Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission passes for check-out to library patrons at no cost.

Along with the day pass, library cardholders may receive an informational kit of state park system materials, including maps, stickers, accessibility information and more.

Lake Kegonsa State Park (Credit: Wisconsin DNR)

Library patrons are encouraged to review the "Visiting a state park" webpage to help prepare for their visit.

Libraries interested in participating in this program and community partners and organizations interested in supporting their local library’s participation should visit the Check Out Wisconsin State Parks At Your Library webpage.