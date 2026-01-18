Wisconsin snowmobile season; DNR urges trail safety statewide

article

The Brief The DNR is reminding snowmobilers to ride only on open, designated trails and avoid closed routes. Officials warn that alcohol use and unsafe ice conditions increase the risk of serious accidents. Riders are encouraged to check trail status and use safety gear such as float coats and rescue ropes.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding snowmobilers to stick to marked trails, routes or areas where they have permission, and to avoid riding on closed trails.

What we know:

The DNR says snowmobile clubs across Wisconsin work year-round to maintain thousands of miles of trails, and riding off designated routes can be dangerous, illegal and damaging to private property.

Officials stress that snowmobile trails do not open at the same time statewide. Riders are encouraged to check Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report before heading out to confirm trail conditions and openings.

The DNR is also urging riders to avoid alcohol and to be cautious of unsafe ice. Officials say alcohol can impair judgment, slow reaction time and increase the risk of serious crashes.

What they're saying:

"Wisconsin has thousands of miles of well-maintained trails that are managed by dedicated club members," said Lt. Jake Holsclaw, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator. "Please respect their lands, and ride safe and sober."

If riders choose to drink alcohol, the DNR recommends waiting until after returning home safely, noting it could prevent injuries or save lives.

Snowmobilers are also advised to closely monitor ice conditions by consulting local experts such as outfitters, bait shops and fishing clubs. The DNR says it does not monitor ice conditions and reminds riders that ice quality can vary widely based on weather, currents and other factors.

Officials recommend using safety gear such as float coats, life jackets and rescue ropes, especially when riding near frozen lakes and rivers.

Additional safety reminders include slowing down at night, avoiding unfamiliar areas, watching for pressure ridges and ice buckling, and being aware of inlets and outlets where currents can thin the ice.

What you can do:

Visit the DNR’s Snowmobiling webpage for additional information on snowmobile safety classes , regulations , safety tips and how to register your snowmobile .