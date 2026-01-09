The Brief The Wisconsin DNR has tips and reminders for snowmobilers this winter. Snowmobilers are reminded that no ice is ever completely safe. Wisconsin saw several alcohol-related deaths in 2025.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has tips and reminders for snowmobilers this winter.

Unpredictable ice

What they're saying:

International Snowmobile Safety Week is from Saturday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 18.

"Ice conditions can be unpredictable with fluctuating temperatures," Lt. Jake Holsclaw, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator, said in a statement. "We urge snowmobilers to be extra careful when driving on ice.

"Remember that no ice is ever completely safe, and that even areas that seem thick and covered with snow may be hiding patches of black ice that could break apart under the weight of the machine and riders."

The DNR does not monitor ice conditions, but they are monitored locally. Snowmobilers should check with local fishing clubs, outfitters and bait shops for local, current ice conditions. The DNR urges people to avoid traveling over ice.

Snowmobilers are also urged to ride sober. Not only is it illegal to operate under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the DNR said, but it also puts you, your passengers and other recreators at risk. Wisconsin saw several alcohol-related deaths in 2025.

Safety tips

What you can do:

Here are more safety tips from the Wisconsin DNR:

Remember that ice is never completely safe under any conditions.

Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or float coat, should you fall through the ice and to help retain body heat.

Do not travel in unfamiliar areas.

Slow down when traveling at night.

Know if the lake has inlets, outlets or narrows that have currents that can thin the ice.

Watch for pressure ridges or ice buckling. These can be dangerous due to thin ice and open water.

Visit the DNR’s Ice Safety webpage for more information on staying safe on the ice and refer to the Wisconsin snowmobile regulations for laws for operational restrictions, safety tips and more.