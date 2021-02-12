Wisconsin receives grant to develop 988 suicide lifeline

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has received a $171,701 grant to develop Wisconsin’s implementation plan for 988, the new calling code that will launch in July 2022 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free service that helps people in emotional distress. People needing support should continue to call 800-273-8255 until 988 is activated.

Announced Friday, Feb. 12, a coalition organized by the DHS is expected to use the funding from Vibrant Emotional Health, the administrator of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, to establish a system in which everyone in Wisconsin has direct access through 988 to trained counselors offering effective suicide prevention and mental health crisis services.

"A three-digit calling code will open the door for more people to seek the help they need, while sending the message that healing, hope, and help are happening every day," said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

The coalition tasked with developing Wisconsin’s 988 implementation plan will include staff from the DHS, the Wisconsin call centers that are currently affiliated with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, county programs that respond to mental health emergencies, providers of mental health crisis stabilization and peer support services, and mental health and suicide prevention advocacy groups.

This group will also include people who have experienced thoughts of suicide, a suicide attempt, and suicide loss; law enforcement leaders; and representatives from the 911 system and 211 Wisconsin. The coalition will meet at least monthly beginning in April.

The plan produced by the coalition will ensure there is statewide coverage for 988 calls and sustainable funding and operational structures for Wisconsin’s National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers to handle the current and projected volume for calls, including systems to maintain local resource and referral listings and provide follow-up care services. The plan will also include a framework for how 988 will be marketed within Wisconsin.

Advertisement

A draft of the plan is expected to be completed by August 30, 2021, with the final plan completed by December 31, 2021.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.