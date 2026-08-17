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Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail 2026; nominations now open

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Food and Drink
Published August 17, 2026 4:36 PM CDT
Published August 17, 2026 4:36 PM CDT
2026 Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail; nominations open
2026 Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail; nominations open

2026 Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail; nominations open

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail, a partnership between the Wisconsin Beef Council and Gather Wisconsin highlighting some of the state’s favorite places to enjoy Prime Rib. Kaitlyn Kesler, Director of Communications & Outreach, for the Wisconsin Beef Council joined Wisconsin Live Desk to find out how you can get involved.

The Brief

    • Wisconsin's Prime Rib Trail is back for 2026!
    • You can nominate your favorite restaurant or supper club that serves up the delicious beef dish.
    • The completed trail will be announced later this year

VERONA, Wis. - There's no shortage of amazing supper clubs across Wisconsin, and now you have the opportunity to nominate your favorite one for the 2026 Prime Rib Trail.

2026 Prime Rib Trail

What we know:

The Wisconsin Beef Council is once again teaming up with Gather Wisconsin to highlight some of the state’s favorite destinations for this iconic beef dish.

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Following the launch of the inaugural Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail in 2025, the organizations are updating the trail for another year. They’re asking beef lovers across the state to share their favorite places to enjoy prime rib and help identify destinations that deserve a spot on the 2026 trail.

Related

New 'Prime Rib Trail' showcases Wisconsin’s supper club tradition
article

New 'Prime Rib Trail' showcases Wisconsin’s supper club tradition

Nothing beats a delicious prime rib from one of Wisconsin's many supper clubs, and now there's a new way to celebrate one of the state's most beloved traditions.

What they're saying:

"Wisconsin has no shortage of incredible places to enjoy a great Prime Rib dinner, and we love that this trail is built with recommendations from the people who know them best," Wisconsin Beef Council Director of Communications and Outreach Kaitlyn Kesler said. "Whether it’s a longtime supper club favorite or a hidden gem you think more people should know about, we want to hear about it."

Nominate your favorite

What you can do:

Fans can nominate their favorite Prime Rib restaurants and supper clubs online.

The 2026 Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail will be announced later this year. In the meantime, diners can explore the 2025 Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail.

The Source: The Wisconsin Beef council sent FOX6 a news release. FOX6 also interviewed Kaitlyn Kesler, Director of Communications & Outreach, for the Wisconsin Beef Council.

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