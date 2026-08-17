Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail 2026; nominations now open

The Brief Wisconsin's Prime Rib Trail is back for 2026! You can nominate your favorite restaurant or supper club that serves up the delicious beef dish. The completed trail will be announced later this year



There's no shortage of amazing supper clubs across Wisconsin, and now you have the opportunity to nominate your favorite one for the 2026 Prime Rib Trail.

2026 Prime Rib Trail

What we know:

The Wisconsin Beef Council is once again teaming up with Gather Wisconsin to highlight some of the state’s favorite destinations for this iconic beef dish.

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Following the launch of the inaugural Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail in 2025, the organizations are updating the trail for another year. They’re asking beef lovers across the state to share their favorite places to enjoy prime rib and help identify destinations that deserve a spot on the 2026 trail.

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What they're saying:

"Wisconsin has no shortage of incredible places to enjoy a great Prime Rib dinner, and we love that this trail is built with recommendations from the people who know them best," Wisconsin Beef Council Director of Communications and Outreach Kaitlyn Kesler said. "Whether it’s a longtime supper club favorite or a hidden gem you think more people should know about, we want to hear about it."

Nominate your favorite

What you can do:

Fans can nominate their favorite Prime Rib restaurants and supper clubs online.

The 2026 Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail will be announced later this year. In the meantime, diners can explore the 2025 Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail.