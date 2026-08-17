Wisconsin OWI arrest, sparks fly as speeding driver crashes
MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, and doorbell camera video showed his car speeding down a residential street before slamming into a parked car.
Local perspective:
It happened on 5th Avenue in Wausau early Saturday morning, Aug. 15. The Wausau Police Department said officers went to the scene after they heard a loud crash a few blocks away from where they were at the time.
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An 18-year-old Wausau man told police he was driving more than twice the posted speed limit when he crossed a railroad, lost control and hit multiple parked cars, according to police. He was then arrested for first-offense OWI.
Doorbell camera video showed the suspect's vehicle speeding down the street and hitting a parked car. The vehicle then spun out, sparks flying, until the vehicle came to a stop.
No significant injuries were reported.
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The Source: Information in this story is from the Wausau Police Department.