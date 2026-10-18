The Brief U.S. Marshals are searching for Lavell Nance, charged with child abuse in Manitowoc. Police discovered large amounts of drugs and physical child abuse during an investigation. If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707.



U.S. Marshals are looking for Lavell Nance, a man charged with violently abusing children in a Manitowoc home. Police say drugs were also found during the investigation.

Child death

The backstory:

In 2022, a police investigation began after a child was found unresponsive at a Manitowoc home. The marshal on the case said a child was brought to a hospital with "some sort of medical condition" and passed away.

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Following the child's death, a different investigation began at the same home. A criminal complaint explains police found large amounts of MDMA and also unveiled physical abuse of the other children in the house.

Lavell Nance

"It appears this is an ongoing situation in which Mr. Nance was engaging in fairly violent behavior towards these children in potentially an act of discipline," the marshal said. "Those acts far exceeded what the standard is for discipline of a child."

Nance and a woman were charged with child abuse, not related to the toddler's death. Nance stopped showing up to court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Search for Lavell Nance

Dig deeper:

Nance has an extensive criminal history, with convictions for armed robbery, battery by a prisoner and drugs. He is believed to be in southeast Wisconsin. He sometimes uses the nickname "Lil One" and has a noticeable 4-inch scar across his neck.

"At this point, our biggest concern is for the public and the children who may still be in his presence," the marshal said.

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What you can do:

Nance is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right arm of a scroll with children's names. If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

"Mr. Nance just needs to be a man. Stand up for his responsibilities and have his side of the story heard," the marshal said.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.