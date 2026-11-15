Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Francisco Guerrero sought for child sexual assault

The Brief Authorities are searching for a man charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl. Francisco Guerrero, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. U.S. Marshals ask anyone with information to call the tip line at 414-297-3707.



Investigators are looking for a man charged with sexually assaulting a child. He’s been on the run for three years.

Francisco Guerrero

What To Know:

"He’s preying on someone who can’t defend themselves," Racine County Sheriff’s Investigator and U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Jordan Underly said.

U.S. Marshals say 26-year-old Francisco Guerrero showed his true colors after a victim came forward to a school resource officer in 2023.

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"This victim was interviewed, and she stated that, when she was 6 or 7 years old, Francisco sexually assaulted her multiple times," Underly said.

Underly says Guerrero admitted to the sexual assault during an interview with police. Guerrero was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Then, he went on the run. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

"You can’t get away from preying on people who can’t defend themselves," Underly said.

Guerrero has had trouble with the law before, from OWI to theft. He was last seen in the Lake Geneva area.

"Taking a person like this who did a disgusting, heinous crime into custody, it means a lot because we’re actually helping," Underly said.

Authorities say they are determined to make an arrest and stop the fugitive from hurting anyone else.

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What you can do:

Francisco Guerrero is 6’4" and weighs 220 lbs. Anyone who knows where he is can call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. Callers will remain anonymous.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.