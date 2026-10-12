Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Deshawn Lawrence sought since police chase

The Brief A high-speed chase ended in a crash, and the suspect fled the scene. U.S. Marshals say the fugitive is no stranger to law enforcement. Investigators are asking the public for tips to help locate the suspect.



U.S. Marshals are looking for a driver who led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash last November. Investigators say 33-year-old Deshawn Lawrence ran from the scene.

Milwaukee police chase

The backstory:

Greenfield police officers pulled over the 33-year-old Milwaukee man near 27th and Layton. He stopped momentarily before investigators said he led them on a wild chase at speeds up to 115 mph.

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"The general public is at risk as long as he’s in the community," said a U.S. marshal.

A criminal complaint explains Lawrence hopped on the highway, and the chase picked back up near his home on Milwaukee's south side.

Deshawn Lawrence

"When you’re traveling at such rates of speed, obviously you lack control of your vehicle, and obviously that’s why he ended up hitting a tree," the marshal said.

Dig deeper:

Marshals said Lawrence ran from the crash. Investigators found large amounts of weed in the car. DNA on the airbag and cellphone data helped police connect him to the crime, and it led to charges.

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"Mr. Lawrence has shown time and time again that he’s not willing to comply with law enforcement," the marshal said.

Investigators said Lawrence has an extensive criminal past, including a previous arrest connected to a 2015 homicide.

US Marshals tips

What you can do:

Deshawn Lawrence is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 140 pounds. The 33-year-old has tattoos on his arms and chest. He is believed to still be in the Milwaukee area. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. Callers will remain anonymous.

"We would hope that Mr. Lawrence would just stand up, be a man and take responsibility for his actions," the marshal said.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.