Wisconsin moratorium on utility disconnections ends April 15, 2023

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) is urging electric and natural gas utility customers with outstanding bills to make payment arrangements or apply for financial assistance before the annual winter moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment expires on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

A news release says to avoid disconnection, customers who have fallen behind on payments are encouraged first to contact their utility to set up a payment plan.

Listed below is the contact information for the largest utilities in Wisconsin:

Alliant Energy 1-800-255-4268

Madison Gas & Electric 1-800-245-1125

Superior Water, Light & Power 1-800-227-7957

We Energies 1-800-842-4565

Wisconsin Public Service Corporation 1-800-450-7260

Xcel Energy 1-800-895-4999

If customers are having difficulty paying their energy bills, they may be eligible for assistance from the Department of Administration's Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP). WHEAP is part of the state’s comprehensive Home Energy Plus program, which provides assistance with emergency energy needs, emergency furnace repairs, conservation service and weatherization for low-income households. To apply online, customers can go to energybenefit.wi.gov or to apply by phone, customers can call the Statewide Customer Care Center at 1-800-506-5596.