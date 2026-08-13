Midwest states rank among top 10 for livability

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The Brief WalletHub ranked all 50 states by their livability, ranking Wisconsin and Minnesota among the top 10. Wisconsin came in as the third-best state to live in, while Minnesota was no. 8. Iowa just missed the top 10, listed as the 11th best state to live in.



Financial company WalletHub ranked all 50 states using 51 measures of livability, with several states across the Midwest ranking highly on their list.

Wisconsin ranked at no. 3

Local perspective:

WalletHub ranked Wisconsin as the third-best state for livability in the country. The financial site noted that Wisconsin ranks ninth for housing affordability, holds a low national ranking for premature deaths, and that 95% of state residents have healthcare coverage.

Wisconsin also has the sixth-best education system with the best high school graduation rate in the nation at 96%. This high quality level of education has led to The Badger State having the seventh-lowest unemployment rate in the country as well.

The state was also placed at 10th for best economy and eighth for highest levels of safety.

Minnesota placed at no. 8

The backstory:

Minnesota kept its place in the top 10 this year for WalletHub's ranking, but slid down from ranking fifth place in 2025. This year, Minnesota ranked 14th in affordability, second in education and health, and 12th in quality of life. Minnesota also was the fifth-highest ranked state for an insured population.

In 2025, Minnesota ranked no. 3 for the lowest percentage of the state's population living in poverty and no. 5 in education and health.

However, U.S. News recently placed Minnesota at third place on its state livability ranking.

Where other Midwest states rank

Dig deeper:

Iowa was ranked at no. 11 for states with the highest quality of life, just missing the top ten. Iowa was placed at 15th for education and health, 16th for quality of life, and 12th for safety. In addition to this, Iowa was ranked the lowest in the country for housing costs.

Here's where other states in the Midwest ranked.

Illinois was ranked 18th

Indiana was placed at 25th

Ohio came in at 28th

Michigan was ranked 29th

However, Illinois came in fifth for quality of life and Indiana ranked fourth for affordability.

WalletHub's full state ranking

By the numbers:

The top 10 states

Idaho New Jersey Wisconsin Massachusetts New Hampshire Wyoming Utah Minnesota Pennsylvania Florida

Hover over each state to see where it ranked for livability according to WalletHub. You can see details of WalletHub's ranking and full methodology here.