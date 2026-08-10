The Brief WalletHub ranked all 50 states across 51 measures of livability, including affordability, economy, education, health, quality of life and safety. Idaho took the No. 1 spot, followed by New Jersey, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Wisconsin took the No. 3 spot, with affordable housing, strong schools, health coverage and a relatively low unemployment rate.



If you're thinking about packing up and moving to another state, a new ranking may offer some guidance on where life could be most favorable.

Financial company WalletHub compared all 50 states across 51 measures of livability, examining the states across five broad categories: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

Factors included housing affordability, income growth, educational attainment, hospital quality, crime rates and other measures that can influence residents' overall quality of life.

Idaho takes the top spot

Idaho's combination of affordability, economic growth, commuting and safety helped propel the Gem State to the No. 1 position.

According to WalletHub, Idaho had one of the lowest median real estate tax rates in the country, at 0.5%, and the eighth-highest homeownership rate. The state also had the fourth-lowest tax rates overall and recorded the highest median household income growth among the states.

Aerial view of Idaho State Capitol building surrounded by city at early morning in Boise, Idaho, USA. (Credit: Getty Images)

Idaho also scored well on transportation. The state had the seventh-lowest share of urban interstate miles experiencing congestion during peak hours, contributing to some of the nation's shortest average commute times.

Safety was another strength. Idaho had the 14th-lowest violent crime rate and the lowest property crime rate in the country, according to the ranking.

New Jersey ranked second overall, driven in part by its strong economic and health indicators. Meanwhile, Wisconsin took the No. 3 spot, with affordable housing, strong schools, health coverage and a relatively low unemployment rate contributing to its ranking.

Top 5 states to live in for 2026

Idaho New Jersey Wisconsin Massachusetts New Hampshire

See the full report here.

"When deciding on a place to move, you should first consider financial factors like the cost of living, housing prices and job availability," Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement. "Many states have strong economies, though, so you should also consider a wide variety of other factors, such as how where you live will impact your health and safety, and whether you will have adequate access to activities that you enjoy. If you have children, a robust education system is also key."