Wisconsin milk tanker crash; driver injured, dairy spilled
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. - One person was injured after a milk tanker rollover crash in western Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
It happened on Highway 33 in Monroe County. The sheriff's office said the tanker failed to negotiate a curve just outside Cashton, a little more than 30 miles east of La Crosse.
The vehicle left the roadway and tipped as it went into a ditch. It took emergency personnel more than an hour to safely extricate the injured driver, identified as a 22-year-old Florida man. He was taken to a hospital.
The sheriff's office said the tanker spilled approximately 3,000 gallons of milk and 100 gallons of diesel fuel. Crews at the scene tried to stop the liquids from getting into a nearby creek.
Milk tanker crashes on Highway 33 near Cashton (Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
Due to the road conditions on Wednesday, efforts to pull the milk tanker out of the ditch will continue on Thursday afternoon.
The sheriff's office did not specify if road conditions were a contributing factor to the crash, but photos from the scene show the highway was snow-covered during the emergency response. The extent of the driver's injuries were not specified.
